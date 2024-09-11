Don't miss out!
Join Russia Beyond on Telegram for more exclusive content
JOIN

Russian Travel Alphabet: Yokhor

Education
Russia Beyond
Learn the letter 'Ё' and discover the ancient dance of Buryatia.

Arkady Zarubin (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Ё – Ёхор

Yokhor is an ancient circle dance that is performed in Buryatia at folk festivals.

Hundreds of people gather in a ring, take each other's hands and move in a circle jumping up and down, speeding up and slowing down and chanting: "Yokhor, Yokhor!" 

It is believed that the more people that take part in the dance, the better the year will be. 

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications on our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Russian language buryatia Russian Travel Alphabet
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies