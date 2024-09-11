Russian Travel Alphabet: Yokhor

Learn the letter 'Ё' and discover the ancient dance of Buryatia.

Arkady Zarubin (CC BY-SA 3.0) Arkady Zarubin (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Ё – Ёхор

Yokhor is an ancient circle dance that is performed in Buryatia at folk festivals.

Hundreds of people gather in a ring, take each other's hands and move in a circle jumping up and down, speeding up and slowing down and chanting: "Yokhor, Yokhor!"

It is believed that the more people that take part in the dance, the better the year will be.

