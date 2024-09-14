Russian songs translated: ‘May There Always Be Sunshine’ (Sing with us!)

This song premiered in 1962 on a Soviet radio morning show and, from that time on, it’s become very popular. You can feel the pioneer mood while listening to it. And the words in the chorus turned out to be the Soviet motto of peace.
Солнечный круг,
Небо вокруг -
Это рисунок мальчишки.
Нарисовал он на листке
И подписал в уголке:
A solar circle,
The sky around it,
This is a boy’s drawing.
He drew it on a piece of paper
And wrote in the corner:
Пусть всегда будет солнце,
Пусть всегда будет небо,
Пусть всегда будет мама,
Пусть всегда буду я.
May there always be sunshine,
May there always be a sky,
May there always be a mom,
May there always be me!
Милый мой друг,
Добрый мой друг,
Людям так хочется мира.
И в тридцать пять
Сердце опять
Не устает повторять:
My dear friend,
My good friend,
People want peace so much.
And at thirty-five
The heart again
Doesn’t get tired of repeating:
Пусть всегда будет солнце,
Пусть всегда будет небо,
Пусть всегда будет мама,
Пусть всегда буду я.
May there always be sunshine,
May there always be a sky,
May there always be a mom,
May there always be me!
Тише, солдат,
Слышишь, солдат,-
Люди пугаются взрывов.
Тысячи глаз
В небо глядят,
Губы упрямо твердят:
Quiet, soldier,
Listen, soldier,
People are scared of the explosions
Thousands of eyes
Staring at the sky,
The lips stubbornly repeat:
Пусть всегда будет солнце,
Пусть всегда будет небо,
Пусть всегда будет мама,
Пусть всегда буду я.
May there always be sunshine,
May there always be a sky,
May there always be a mom,
May there always be me!
Против беды,
Против войны
Встанем за наших мальчишек.
Солнце - навек! Счастье - навек!
Так повелел человек.
Against trouble,
Against war
Let's stand up for our boys.
Sunshine - forever! Happiness - forever!
That's what man has commanded.
