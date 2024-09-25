Russian Classes: How Russian names mutate - Fyodor

Russian has a way of changing a person's name in numerous ways, depending on everything from status to situation. Today we continue with another treasured Russian writer - Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoyevsky!

Pavel Kuzmichev, Public domain Pavel Kuzmichev, Public domain

Dostoyevsky's full name (we use it for formal situations) consists of the first name and patronymic, spelled the following way: Фёдор Михайлович.

And if Fyodor is himself the father, his son's patronymic would be Fyodorovich, and his daughter would be Fyodorovna.

