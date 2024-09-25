Russian Travel Alphabet: Golden Ring

Legion Media Legion Media

З – Золотое кольцо

The Golden Ring is considered the main tourist route of Russia. It includes eight main cities: Sergiev Posad, Pereslavl-Zalessky, Rostov Veliky, Yaroslavl, Kostroma, Ivanovo, Suzdal and Vladimir.

To travel around all the cities on the Golden Ring, you will need at least a week! And if you look at the small cities along a way, even a month is not enough.

This route was "drawn” on the map by Soviet journalist Yuri Bychkov in 1967. He came up with the idea that you could get from Moscow to Yaroslavl and Kostroma one way, through Vladimir and Suzdal, and return by another - through Rostov and Pereslavl-Zalessky.

