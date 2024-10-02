Russian Travel Alphabet: Izborsk

Learn the letter 'И' and discover one of the oldest settlements in Russia.

Legion Media Legion Media

И – Изборск

Izborsk in Pskov Region is one of the oldest settlements in Russia. It was first mentioned back in 862 in the ‘Russian Primary Chronicle’ (‘Tale of Bygone Years’), an ancient chronicle that describes the Rurik Dynasty. The younger brother of the founder of the Rurik Dynasty, Truvor, reigned in this city.

The fortress in Izborsk was built in the early 14th century and has survived to this day. It withstood the sieges of the Livonian Order knights more than once.

Today, you can go down into a secret underground passage, walk along the powerful walls and also go down to the holy Slovenian Springs, which flow directly from the hill.

