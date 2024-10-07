Russian Classes: How the name Maria changes in Russian

Today we continue the topic of Russian names. Everyone named Mary or Maria - you're in luck!

Pavel Kuzmichev, Thomas Barwick, Catherine Delahaye, Liubomyr Vorona/Getty Images Pavel Kuzmichev, Thomas Barwick, Catherine Delahaye, Liubomyr Vorona/Getty Images

The formal version of the name is Мария (Mariya), while the informal one is Маша (Masha). However, family members and friends can use diminutive forms of the name - for example, Машенька (Mashen’ka), Маруся (Marusya), Машуля (Mashulya), Машка (Mashka) and so on.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

You can check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.