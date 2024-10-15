Yelabuga in 3 Russian words

This small city in the Republic of Tatarstan is known for its well-preserved historical center and is extremely popular among tourists. Here are three of its main symbols.

1. ЕЛАБУЖСКОЕ ГОРОДИЩЕ (Yelabuga hillfort)

Surkova Galina (CC BY-SA 4.0) Surkova Galina (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Near the city, on a hill on the bank of the Kama River, is the Yelabuga hillfort, the remains of a 10th-century fortress from the time of the ancient state of Volga Bulgaria. Today, almost nothing remains of it except for a sole tower.

2. ИВАН ШИШКИН (Ivan Shishkin)

The State Tretyakov Gallery The State Tretyakov Gallery

One of Russia’s most significant artists was born in Yelabuga in 1832. There, he spent his childhood and youth, began to paint and would often visit it for inspiration in later years. Today, the city even has a Shishkin House Museum.

3. МАРИНА ЦВЕТАЕВА (Marina Tsvetaeva)

Public Domain Public Domain

On August 31, 1941, outstanding Russian poetess Marina Tsvetaeva committed suicide in Yelabuga. She was buried in the local cemetery. Every year on this day, the city celebrates Tsvetaeva's memorial day.

