Yelabuga in 3 Russian words

Near the city, on a hill on the bank of the Kama River, is the Yelabuga hillfort, the remains of a 10th-century fortress from the time of the ancient state of Volga Bulgaria. Today, almost nothing remains of it except for a sole tower.
One of Russia’s most significant artists was born in Yelabuga in 1832. There, he spent his childhood and youth, began to paint and would often visit it for inspiration in later years. Today, the city even has a Shishkin House Museum.
On August 31, 1941, outstanding Russian poetess Marina Tsvetaeva committed suicide in Yelabuga. She was buried in the local cemetery. Every year on this day, the city celebrates Tsvetaeva's memorial day.
