Russian Travel Alphabet: Kamchatka

Learn the letter 'К' and discover the land of volcanoes, geysers and amazing wildlife.

Legion Media Legion Media

К – Камчатка

The Kamchatka Peninsula is famous for its volcanoes, geysers and amazing wildlife. There are about 300 extinct and 30 active volcanoes in Kamchatka. There is even the Khalaktyrsky Beach with black volcanic sand.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the capital of Kamchatka Krai, is surrounded by three volcanoes - Avachinsky, Koryaksky and Kozelsky. Locals call them "home" and visit them more often than others: they go hiking and skiing. Of course, only when the volcanoes "sleep"!

Geysers and thermal waters in Kamchatka are used not only for recreation and treatment, but also as an alternative energy source.

The Kuril Lake in the south of Kamchatka is the most bear-friendly place in Russia. There are especially many of them during the fish spawning season.

