Tobolsk in 3 Russian words

Today, it is a small city with a population of only 100,000. However, in the 18th century, Tobolsk was the capital of the huge Siberian province, which stretched to the Pacific Ocean.

1. ТОБОЛЬСКИЙ КРЕМЛЬ (Tobolsk Kremlin)

This is the only stone kremlin in Siberia! Its construction began in 1683 according to the design of talented architect, historian, artist and writer Semyon Remezov and known by many as the ‘Siberian Leonardo da Vinci’. Stone buildings on the territory of the kremlin kept being erected and added until the end of the 18th century.

2. РЕЗНАЯ КОСТЬ (Carved bone)

Bone carving has been practiced in Tobolsk since the 17th century. In addition to local craftsmen, captured Swedish soldiers and exiled Polish rebels made a great contribution to its development. The main theme of the work of local bone carvers is the life of the North, its traditions, history and mythology.

3. ДМИТРИЙ МЕНДЕЛЕЕВ (Dmitri Mendeleev)

This world-famous scientist was born in Tobolsk in 1834. Mendeleev is an honorary citizen of the city; a street, avenue, railway station and pedagogical university are all named after him.

