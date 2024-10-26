Russian songs translated: ‘This World’ (Sing with us)

This number is considered one of the most popular Soviet songs and a hit for Alla Pugacheva, the “primadonna” of the Soviet music scene.

This song firstly reached mass audiences in 1978 when the movie ‘The Woman who Sings’ hit cinemas across the country. It was a semi biopic of Soviet singer Alla Pugacheva and this song was performed in the movie, composed by Aleksandr Zatsepin written by Leonid Derbenyov.

‘Этот мир’ – ‘This World’

За то, что только раз в году бывает май,

За блеклую зарю ненастного дня

Кого угодно ты на свете обвиняй,

Но только не меня, прошу, не меня.

For the fact that May only comes once a year,

For the faded dawn of a stormy day

You can blame anyone in the world

But not me, I beg you, not me.

Этот мир придуман не нами,

Этот мир придуман не мной.

Этот мир придуман не нами,

Этот мир придуман не мной.

This world was not invented by us,

This world was not invented by me.

This world was not invented by us,

This world was not invented by me.

Придумано не мной, что мчится день за днем,

То радость, то печаль кому-то неся.

А мир устроен так, что все возможно в нем,

Но после ничего исправить нельзя.

It's not my idea that day goes after day,

Bringing joy, then sorrow to someone.

And the world is arranged in such a way that everything is possible,

But after that nothing can be fixed.

Этот мир придуман не нами,

Этот мир придуман не мной.

Этот мир придуман не нами,

Этот мир придуман не мной.

This world was not invented by us,

This world was not invented by me.

This world was not invented by us,

This world was not invented by me.

Один лишь способ есть нам справиться с судьбой,

Один есть только путь в мелькании дней.

Пусть тучи разогнать нам трудно над землей,

Но можем мы любить друг друга сильней.

There's only one way for us to cope with fate,

There's only one path in the flickering of the days.

It may be hard to disperse the clouds over the earth,

But we can love each other more strongly.

Этот мир придуман не нами,

Этот мир придуман не мной.

Этот мир придуман не нами,

Этот мир придуман не мной.

This world was not invented by us,

This world was not invented by me.

This world was not invented by us,

This world was not invented by me.

