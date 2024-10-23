Russian Travel Alphabet: Lena Pillars

Learn the letter 'Л' and discover the incredible rocks of Yakutia.

Л– Ленские столбы

The Lena Pillars are a wonder of the world in Yakutia, the largest and coldest region of Russia.

The rocks of incredible shapes stretch for 40 kilometers along the Lena River. Karst processes and erosive weathering have been creating bizarre shapes in this region for 400,000 years.

You can get there by boat in summer and by snow mobile from Yakutsk in winter.

