Murmansk in 3 Russian words

This city was founded quite recently – in 1916. It is the largest port in the world located beyond the Arctic Circle. Here are its three main symbols.

1. ТРЕСКА (Cod)

Pavel Lvov/Sputnik Pavel Lvov/Sputnik

Cod is considered the most important commercial fish in Murmansk. It is even depicted on the city's coat of arms. And there is also a monument to it there.

2. АТОМНЫЙ ЛЕДОКОЛ «ЛЕНИН» (Nuclear-powered icebreaker “Lenin”)

Dmitry Dubov/Sputnik Dmitry Dubov/Sputnik

The world's first nuclear-powered icebreaker operated along the Northern Sea Route for about 30 years. However, in 1989, it was permanently moored next to the Murmansk seaport. Today, ‘Lenin’ functions as a museum ship.

3. ПАМЯТНИК «АЛЕША» (‘Alyosha’ Monument)

Ilya Timin/Sputnik Ilya Timin/Sputnik

The Arctic became the only section of the Soviet-German front where the enemy was never able to break through deep into the country. In 1974, a memorial to the ‘Defenders of the Soviet Arctic during the Great Patriotic War’ was unveiled in Murmansk. It is simply known as ‘Alyosha’.

