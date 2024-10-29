Murmansk in 3 Russian words

Cod is considered the most important commercial fish in Murmansk. It is even depicted on the city's coat of arms. And there is also a monument to it there.
The world's first nuclear-powered icebreaker operated along the Northern Sea Route for about 30 years. However, in 1989, it was permanently moored next to the Murmansk seaport. Today, ‘Lenin’ functions as a museum ship.
The Arctic became the only section of the Soviet-German front where the enemy was never able to break through deep into the country. In 1974, a memorial to the ‘Defenders of the Soviet Arctic during the Great Patriotic War’ was unveiled in Murmansk. It is simply known as ‘Alyosha’.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox