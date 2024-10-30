Russian Travel Alphabet: Moscow

Learn the letter 'М' and discover the capital of Russia.

М – Москва

Moscow is the capital of Russia and its largest city (13 million people).

You can discover architecture from different eras: the medieval Kremlin, city estates of merchants of the Russian Empire, Stalin-style and modern skyscrapers.

Moreover, Moscow is also one of the greenest metropolis in the world! About half of the city's territory is covered by parks.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.