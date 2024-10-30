Russian Travel Alphabet: Moscow

Moscow is the capital of Russia and its largest city (13 million people).
You can discover architecture from different eras: the medieval Kremlin, city estates of merchants of the Russian Empire, Stalin-style and modern skyscrapers.
Moreover, Moscow is also one of the greenest metropolis in the world! About half of the city's territory is covered by parks.
