Russian Classes: Sleeping idioms

Is there anyone who doesn’t love sleep? Russians have numerous idioms to describe the pleasure!

Examples with literal translations:

Когда я вернулась с работы, ты спал, как младенец!

When I came home from work, you were sleeping like a baby!

Сегодня я спала, как убитая - ни одного сна не приснилось!

Today I slept like I was dead - I didn't have a single dream!

Посмотри - он так утомился, спит без задних ног!

Look - he's so tired, he's sleeping with no hind legs!

Все выходные я спал, как сурок. Даже не выходил из дома.

I slept like a groundhog the entire weekend. I didn't even leave the house.

What are some funny idioms for sleep in your language?

