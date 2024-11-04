Russian picture dictionary: Body

Learning a language is always easier when you can visualize the words. Here’s a picture that will help you memorize words devoted to the topic of the ‘human body’!

Alexandra Koroleva Alexandra Koroleva

BODY (ТЕЛО)

Плечо – shoulder

Спина – back

Локоть – elbow

Ладонь – palm

Палец – finger

Нога – leg

Пятка – heel

Голова – head

Шея – neck

Грудь - chest

Рука - arm

Рука - hand

Живот – belly/stomach

Колено – knee

Ступня – foot/sole

Палец (на ноге) – toe

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.