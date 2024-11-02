Russian songs translated: ‘I Walk Around Moscow’ (Sing with us)

This song is considered an unofficial anthem of the Soviet capital and is part of the soundtrack to a popular movie with the same title.

‘I Walk Around Moscow’ (1964) by Georgy Danelia is one of the most positive movies and a benchmark of the ‘Khrushchev Thaw’ period of art. And it was even acknowledged at the Cannes Film Festival. The incredible song that is performed by Nikita Mikhalkov (his first big movie role) became known nation-wide and incredibly popular.

‘Я шагаю по Москве’ – ‘I Walk Around Moscow’

Бывает всё

На свете хорошо,

В чём дело, сразу не поймёшь,

Sometimes, all

Is well in the world,

What’s the matter, you don’t immediately understand.

А просто летний дождь прошёл,

Нормальный летний дождь.

It was just a summer rain,

A normal summer rain.

Мелькнёт в толпе

Знакомое лицо,

Весёлые глаза,

Flashing in the crowd,

A familiar face,

Cheerful eyes.

А в них бежит

Садовое кольцо,

And in them

Runs the Garden Ring.

А в них блестит

Садовое кольцо

И летняя гроза.

And in them sparkle

The Garden Ring

And a summer storm.

А я иду шагаю по Москве,

И я пройти ещё смогу:

Солёный Тихий океан

И тундру, и тайгу.

And I walk around Moscow

And I can still walk:

The salty Pacific Ocean,

The tundra and the taiga.

Над лодкой белый

Парус распущу,

Пока не знаю с кем,

Above the boat,

A white sail will be unfurled,

I don't know yet with whom,

Но если я по дому загрущу,

Под снегом я фиалку отыщу,

И вспомню о Москве.

But if I get sad about home,

I'll find a violet under the snow,

And I'll remember Moscow.

