Krasnoyarsk in 3 Russian words

This city is known as the capital of Siberia. It is also the easternmost city in Russia with a population of over a million. Here are three of its main symbols.

1. ФОНТАН «РЕКИ СИБИРИ» (‘Rivers of Siberia’ Fountain)

This light and music cascade fountain is the most popular in Krasnoyarsk. At the head of the sculptural composition is a male figure of the Yenisei and around it are beautiful nymphs that symbolize smaller rivers.

2. ВАСИЛИЙ СУРИКОВ (Vasily Surikov)

This famous Russian artist was born in Krasnoyarsk and, throughout his life, often visited his hometown. Today, there is a museum in his family estate.

3. ЧАСОВНЯ ПАРАСКЕВЫ ПЯТНИЦЫ (Chapel of Paraskeva Pyatnitsa)

Almost everyone in Russia knows of this small church. After all, it is depicted on the 10-ruble banknote!

