Krasnoyarsk in 3 Russian words

This light and music cascade fountain is the most popular in Krasnoyarsk. At the head of the sculptural composition is a male figure of the Yenisei and around it are beautiful nymphs that symbolize smaller rivers.
This famous Russian artist was born in Krasnoyarsk and, throughout his life, often visited his hometown. Today, there is a museum in his family estate.
Almost everyone in Russia knows of this small church. After all, it is depicted on the 10-ruble banknote!
