The song from movie 'The Land of Sannikov' (1974) about gold miners adventures above the Polar Circle. This Soviet song became far more popular than even the movie it was part of the soundtrack for.
Firstly, it was recorded by Oleg Anofriev, an actor who was a frequent voice-over in many Soviet movies and animated films. But then, this song went on to be performed by many singers and still can be heard at concerts to this day.
Призрачно всё в этом мире бушующем
Есть только миг, за него и держись
Есть только миг между прошлым и будущим
Именно он называется жизнь
Everything is ghostly in this raging world
There's only a moment, hold on to it
There's only a moment between the past and the future
That is what is called life
Вечный покой сердце, вряд ли, обрадует
Вечный покой для седых пирамид
А для звезды, что сорвалась и падает
Есть только миг, ослепительный миг
Eternal peace will hardly please the heart
Eternal peace for the gray pyramids
And for the star that's broken and falling
There's only a moment, a blinding moment
Пусть этот мир вдаль летит сквозь столетия
Но не всегда по дороге мне с ним
Чем дорожу, чем рискую на свете я
Мигом одним, только мигом одним
Let this world fly away through the centuries
But, not always on the road with it
What I value, why I risk in this world
Is only a moment, just this moment
Счастье дано, повстречать иль беду ещё
Есть только миг, за него и держись
Есть только миг между прошлым и будущим
Именно он называется жизнь
Whether I meet happiness or get into trouble
There’s only a moment to hold on to
There's only a moment between the past and the future
And it’s called life
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox