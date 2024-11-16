Russians still love this 1974 cult composition for being incredibly philosophical and for emphasizing that life is here and now, not in the past or in the future.

The song from movie 'The Land of Sannikov' (1974) about gold miners adventures above the Polar Circle. This Soviet song became far more popular than even the movie it was part of the soundtrack for.

Firstly, it was recorded by Oleg Anofriev, an actor who was a frequent voice-over in many Soviet movies and animated films. But then, this song went on to be performed by many singers and still can be heard at concerts to this day.

‘Есть только миг’ – ‘There’s only a moment’

Призрачно всё в этом мире бушующем

Есть только миг, за него и держись

Есть только миг между прошлым и будущим

Именно он называется жизнь

Everything is ghostly in this raging world

There's only a moment, hold on to it

There's only a moment between the past and the future

That is what is called life

Вечный покой сердце, вряд ли, обрадует

Вечный покой для седых пирамид

А для звезды, что сорвалась и падает

Есть только миг, ослепительный миг

Eternal peace will hardly please the heart

Eternal peace for the gray pyramids

And for the star that's broken and falling

There's only a moment, a blinding moment

Пусть этот мир вдаль летит сквозь столетия

Но не всегда по дороге мне с ним

Чем дорожу, чем рискую на свете я

Мигом одним, только мигом одним

Let this world fly away through the centuries

But, not always on the road with it

What I value, why I risk in this world

Is only a moment, just this moment

Счастье дано, повстречать иль беду ещё

Есть только миг, за него и держись

Есть только миг между прошлым и будущим

Именно он называется жизнь

Whether I meet happiness or get into trouble

There’s only a moment to hold on to

There's only a moment between the past and the future

And it’s called life

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.