Russian songs translated: ‘From the Volga to the Yenisei’ (Sing with us)

This composition by the band ‘LUBE’ is a dashing, cheerful song, declaring love to the motherland, Russia.

‘LUBE’ is famous for songs that sound like ancient folk tunes. And this 2005 composition is no exception, featuring both an accordion and a balalaika. It sounds as if it is being sung by genuine Cossacks and is perfect for cheerful get-togethers and dances. And it’s sung “Raaaseya”, not “Rossiya”, just pretending to be an ancient folk tune.

‘От Волги до Енисея’ – ‘From the Volga to the Yenisei’

От Волги до Енисея

Леса, косогоры, да степи

Рассея, моя ты Рассея

От Волги и до Енисея

Рассея…

From the Volga to the Yenisei

Forests, hillsides and steppes

Russia, oh you, my Russia

From the Volga to the Yenisei

Russia…

По дороге ночной гармонь заливается

Девки ходят гурьбой, милым улыбаются

On the night road a harmonica is playing

Girls walk in a crowd, smiling to cute guys

Ночь такая замечательная рядом с тобой

Песня русская мечтательная льётся рекой

The night is so wonderful next to you

A dreamy Russian song flows like a river

От Волги до Енисея

Ногами не счесть километры

Рассея, моя Рассея

От Волги и до Енисея

From the Volga to the Yenisei

You can’t count the kilometers with your feet

Russia, oh you, my Russia

From the Volga to the Yenisei

От Волги до Енисея

Ногами не счесть километры

Рассея, моя Рассея

От Волги и до Енисея

Рассея…

From the Volga to the Yenisei

You can’t count the kilometers with your feet

Russia, oh you, my Russia

From the Volga to the Yenisei

Russia…

Гармонист молодой от души старается

Над речной волной здорово играется

The young harmonica player tries his best

He plays great over the river wave

Сторона моя родная, Русь бревенчатая

Песня звонкая, шальная, с грустью венчанная

My native land, my log-built Rus’

A ringing, wild song, crowned with sadness

От Волги до Енисея

Ногами не счесть километры

Рассея, моя Рассея

От Волги и до Енисея

From the Volga to the Yenisei

You can’t count the kilometers with your feet

Russia, oh you, my Russia

From the Volga to the Yenisei

Russia…

От Волги до Енисея

Ногами не счесть километры

Рассея, моя Рассея

От Волги и до Енисея

Рассея…

From the Volga to the Yenisei

You can’t count the kilometers with your feet

Russia, oh you, my Russia

From the Volga to the Yenisei

От Волги до Енисея

Леса, косогоры, да степи

Рассея, моя ты Рассея

От Волги и до Енисея

Рассея…

From the Volga to the Yenisei

Forests, hillsides and steppes

Russia, oh you, my Russia

From the Volga to the Yenisei

Russia..

