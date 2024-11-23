Russian songs translated: ‘From the Volga to the Yenisei’ (Sing with us)

‘LUBE’ is famous for songs that sound like ancient folk tunes. And this 2005 composition is no exception, featuring both an accordion and a balalaika. It sounds as if it is being sung by genuine Cossacks and is perfect for cheerful get-togethers and dances. And it’s sung “Raaaseya”, not “Rossiya”, just pretending to be an ancient folk tune.
От Волги до Енисея
Леса, косогоры, да степи
Рассея, моя ты Рассея
От Волги и до Енисея
Рассея…
From the Volga to the Yenisei
Forests, hillsides and steppes
Russia, oh you, my Russia
From the Volga to the Yenisei
Russia…
По дороге ночной гармонь заливается
Девки ходят гурьбой, милым улыбаются
On the night road a harmonica is playing
Girls walk in a crowd, smiling to cute guys
Ночь такая замечательная рядом с тобой
Песня русская мечтательная льётся рекой
The night is so wonderful next to you
A dreamy Russian song flows like a river
От Волги до Енисея
Ногами не счесть километры
Рассея, моя Рассея
От Волги и до Енисея
From the Volga to the Yenisei
You can’t count the kilometers with your feet
Russia, oh you, my Russia
From the Volga to the Yenisei
От Волги до Енисея
Ногами не счесть километры
Рассея, моя Рассея
От Волги и до Енисея
Рассея…
From the Volga to the Yenisei
You can’t count the kilometers with your feet
Russia, oh you, my Russia
From the Volga to the Yenisei
Russia…
Гармонист молодой от души старается
Над речной волной здорово играется
The young harmonica player tries his best
He plays great over the river wave
Сторона моя родная, Русь бревенчатая
Песня звонкая, шальная, с грустью венчанная
My native land, my log-built Rus’
A ringing, wild song, crowned with sadness
От Волги до Енисея
Ногами не счесть километры
Рассея, моя Рассея
От Волги и до Енисея
From the Volga to the Yenisei
You can’t count the kilometers with your feet
Russia, oh you, my Russia
From the Volga to the Yenisei
Russia…
От Волги до Енисея
Ногами не счесть километры
Рассея, моя Рассея
От Волги и до Енисея
Рассея…
From the Volga to the Yenisei
You can’t count the kilometers with your feet
Russia, oh you, my Russia
From the Volga to the Yenisei
От Волги до Енисея
Леса, косогоры, да степи
Рассея, моя ты Рассея
От Волги и до Енисея
Рассея…
From the Volga to the Yenisei
Forests, hillsides and steppes
Russia, oh you, my Russia
From the Volga to the Yenisei
Russia..
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox