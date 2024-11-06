Russian Travel Alphabet: Nizhny Novgorod

Nizhny Novgorod is one of the largest cities in Russia (1.2 million people).
In the old days, Nizhny Novgorod was a busy merchant city and, in the Soviet era, became known as the home of ‘GAZ’ vehicle manufacturing.
Among the sights are the ancient kremlin and the ‘Chkalov Staircase’, one of the longest in Russia. It has 560 steps.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox