Russian Travel Alphabet: Nizhny Novgorod

Learn the letter 'Н' and discover one of the largest cities in Russia.

Н – Нижний Новгород

Nizhny Novgorod is one of the largest cities in Russia (1.2 million people).

In the old days, Nizhny Novgorod was a busy merchant city and, in the Soviet era, became known as the home of ‘GAZ’ vehicle manufacturing.

Among the sights are the ancient kremlin and the ‘Chkalov Staircase’, one of the longest in Russia. It has 560 steps.

