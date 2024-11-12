North Ossetia in 3 Russian words

Ossetian pies are known throughout the country and they are as popular as Italian pizza. The main thing about them is a thin layer of dough and a lot of filling. In ancient times, these pies were made only with meat or cheese, but, these days, the options are almost limitless!
The majestic Kazbek is one of the ten highest mountains in the Caucasus, its height is over 5,000 meters. And it is also an ancient dormant volcano!
Uastyrdzhi is one of the main celestials in the folk religion of the Ossetians, the patron saint of travelers and warriors, the mediator between God and people. A huge equestrian sculpture of Uastyrdzhi on a rock greets those entering the Alagir Gorge.
