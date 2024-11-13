Russian Travel Alphabet: Oymyakon

Oymyakon in Yakutia is the coldest village in Russia, considered the “pole of cold”. In 1933, a temperature of minus 67.7°C (-89.8°F) was recorded there.
People not only live there, but also farm: They keep Yakut-bred cows and horses, which are especially frost-resistant.
One of the wonders of Oymyakon is its non-freezing springs. Even in severe frosts, there is always a thick steam above the water.
