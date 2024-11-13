Russian Classes: Famous ballets

Russians are crazy about their ballet! Let's talk about our favorite ones.

Around New Year's Eve, all Russians are keen on seeing Tchaikovsky's 'The Nutcracker'. It's a time-honored tradition for many, and you can still barely find tickets all these years later.

Other top ballets include Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake', Prokofiev's 'Romeo and Juliet’ , 'Spartacus’ by Khachaturian, and ‘Don Quixote’, by Austrian composer Minkus... so, it's not a Russian monopoly!

