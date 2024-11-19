Blagoveshchensk in 3 Russian words

Bridge through Zeya river at night in Blagoveshchensk.MikhailMishchenko/Getty Images
This embankment is 6.3 kilometers long. It has cafes, restaurants, hotels, recreation and entertainment areas, but its main advantage is the stunning view of the Chinese city of Heihe located across the river.
The arch in Blagoveshchensk was built in honor of the arrival of the heir to the throne, Tsarevich Nikolai Alexandrovich, to the city in 1891. After the revolution, it was renamed the ‘Arch of the 5th Red Banner Army’ and, in 1936, it was completely destroyed. The monument was rebuilt in 2003-2005.
Thanks to this prominent statesman, Governor-General of Eastern Siberia, the Amur Region and Primorye were annexed to Russia. It was he who founded Blagoveshchensk. Several monuments to Muravyov-Amursky were erected in the city.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox