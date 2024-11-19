Blagoveshchensk in 3 Russian words

This Russian city is the administrative center of Amur Region and is located on the border with China. Here are its three of its main symbols.

1. Amur Embankment

Igor Ageenko/Sputnik Igor Ageenko/Sputnik

This embankment is 6.3 kilometers long. It has cafes, restaurants, hotels, recreation and entertainment areas, but its main advantage is the stunning view of the Chinese city of Heihe located across the river.

2. Triumphal Arch

DuKai photographer/Getty Images DuKai photographer/Getty Images

The arch in Blagoveshchensk was built in honor of the arrival of the heir to the throne, Tsarevich Nikolai Alexandrovich, to the city in 1891. After the revolution, it was renamed the ‘Arch of the 5th Red Banner Army’ and, in 1936, it was completely destroyed. The monument was rebuilt in 2003-2005.

3. Nikolay Muravyov-Amursky

PROMT8/Getty Images PROMT8/Getty Images

Thanks to this prominent statesman, Governor-General of Eastern Siberia, the Amur Region and Primorye were annexed to Russia. It was he who founded Blagoveshchensk. Several monuments to Muravyov-Amursky were erected in the city.

