Russian Classes: How the name Alex changes in Russian

You asked me to explain the name Alex, and how it would sound in Russian. So here you go!

yasindmrblk, Flashpop, monkeybusinessimages, Morsa Images, gradyreese yasindmrblk, Flashpop, monkeybusinessimages, Morsa Images, gradyreese

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

This name is very popular and is used for both men and women in the forms Александр and Александра respectively.

Like every other name, it has diminutive forms - Саша being the main one that everyone uses in informal communication with both genders. There is also the even less formal Саня - which can transform into the more gender-specific for boys, and Санечка, for girls. Сашенька, meanwhile, is fine for both, and denotes a loving relationship.

There are also less popular, but still used forms, such as Шура (for boys and girls), Шурик (for boys) and Шурочка (for girls).

You can check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.