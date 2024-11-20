Don't miss out!
Russian Travel Alphabet: Putorana Plateau

Learn the letter 'П' and discover one of the most inaccessible places in Russia.

П – Плато Путорана

Putorana Plateau is the land of endless valleys, high waterfalls and peak-less mountains, hidden beyond the Arctic Circle. It is full of places where no human has ever set foot.

This is one of the most inaccessible places in Russia and the most desired by tourists, because these fantastic landscapes can't be seen anywhere else.

And the Putorana Plateau is also home to the geographical center of Russia - Lake Vivi. 

