Russian Classes: 5 famous characters from Russian fairy tales

There are plenty of unique characters to discover!

Garri Bardin/Soyuzmultfilm, 1979; Владимир Торопчин/Мельница, 2007; Геннадий Спирин/Рипол-Классик, 2012 г; Юрий Кавер/Sputnik; Владимир Милашевский/Детская литература, 1986 Garri Bardin/Soyuzmultfilm, 1979; Владимир Торопчин/Мельница, 2007; Геннадий Спирин/Рипол-Классик, 2012 г; Юрий Кавер/Sputnik; Владимир Милашевский/Детская литература, 1986

The Grey Wolf and The Little Humpbacked horse are wise animals who help Ivan Tsarevitch and Ivan the Fool.

Firebird is bascially a phoenix - often coveted by a tsar of some sort, owing to the bird's magical ability to bring joy and good fortune!

Nightingale the Robber is a robber from Russian folk poems. He’s famous for his strong whisper, which can even knock down a man.

Finally, Vodyanoy is a water spirit. He usually appears as an old man with a huge belly and green hair and beard.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

You can check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.