Russian Classes: 5 famous characters from Russian fairy tales

The Grey Wolf and The Little Humpbacked horse are wise animals who help Ivan Tsarevitch and Ivan the Fool.
Firebird is bascially a phoenix - often coveted by a tsar of some sort, owing to the bird's magical ability to bring joy and good fortune!
Nightingale the Robber is a robber from Russian folk poems. He’s famous for his strong whisper, which can even knock down a man.
Finally, Vodyanoy is a water spirit. He usually appears as an old man with a huge belly and green hair and beard.
