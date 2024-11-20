Don't miss out!
Russian Classes: 5 famous characters from Russian fairy tales

Education
Tatiana Fedyunina
There are plenty of unique characters to discover!

Garri Bardin/Soyuzmultfilm, 1979; Владимир Торопчин/Мельница, 2007; Геннадий Спирин/Рипол-Классик, 2012 г; Юрий Кавер/Sputnik; Владимир Милашевский/Детская литература, 1986

The Grey Wolf and The Little Humpbacked horse are wise animals who help Ivan Tsarevitch and Ivan the Fool.

Firebird is bascially a phoenix - often coveted by a tsar of some sort, owing to the bird's magical ability to bring joy and good fortune!

Nightingale the Robber is a robber from Russian folk poems. He’s famous for his strong whisper, which can even knock down a man.

Finally, Vodyanoy is a water spirit. He usually appears as an old man with a huge belly and green hair and beard.

Russian language Learning Russian
