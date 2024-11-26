Salekhard in 3 Russian words

Salekhard is the only city in the world located on the Arctic Circle. Here are three of its main symbols.

1. СТЕЛА «66-Я ПАРАЛЛЕЛЬ» (Stela ‘66th parallel’)

Legion Media Legion Media

This monument was erected in honor of Salekhard’s unique location on the Arctic Circle. In the evening, the stela is illuminated with multi-colored lights, which resemble the Northern Lights. There is even a whole ritual of passing through the Arctic Circle.

2. ОБДОРСКИЙ ОСТРОГ (Obdorsky Ostrog)

Legion Media Legion Media

Obdorsky Ostrog (fortress) was founded in 1595. It was one of the first in Siberia and marked the beginning of Salekhard. At the beginning of the 19th century, the fort was deemed unnecessary and demolished, but, in 1992, it was fully rebuilt. Moreover, it was built using ancient technology without a single nail!

3. МАМОНТ «МИТЯ» (Mammoth ‘Mitya’)

Sergey Anisimov/Sputnik Sergey Anisimov/Sputnik

In prehistoric times, mammoths lived on the site of Salekhard. Nowadays, a sculpture of one of these giants has been installed there. At night, ‘Mitya’ has glowing tusks and, on New Year’s Eve, he is dressed in a giant Father Frost (Russian Santa Claus) costume.

