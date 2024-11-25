Russian picture dictionary: Colors

Learning a language is always easier when you can visualize the words. Here’s a picture that will help you memorize words devoted to the topic of colors!

Alexandra Koroleva Alexandra Koroleva

COLORS (ЦВЕТА)

Красный – red

Cиний – blue

Чёрный – black

Серый – gray

Оранжевый – orange

Жёлтый – yellow

Белый – white

Зелёный – green

Розовый – pink

Фиолетовый – purple

Голубой – light blue

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.