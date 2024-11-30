Russian songs translated: ‘There is so many golden lights’ (Sing with us)

A lyrical composition sung by a lonely woman who has fallen in love with a married man.

Love triangle drama is as old as the world. But, this song gives it a Soviet twist, because it is performed by a lady who denies her love, due to moral reasons. It’s also part of the popular soundtrack from the Soviet movie 'It Happened in Penkovo' (1958) about a collective farm.

‘Огней так много золотых’ – ‘There are so many golden lights’

Огней так много золотых

На улицах Саратова

There are so many golden lights

On the streets of Saratov.

Парней так много холостых

А я люблю женатого

There are so many single guys,

But I love a married man.

Парней так много холостых

А я люблю женатого

There are so many single guys,

But I love a married man.

Эх рано он завел семью

Печальная история

Oh, he started a family too early,

It’s a sad story.

Я от себя любовь таю

А от него тем более

I hide my love from myself,

And from him even more.

Я от него бежать хочу

Лишь только он покажется

I want to run away from him,

As soon as he appears.

А вдруг все то о чем молчу

Само собою скажется

What if everything I keep silent about,

Will come out on its own?

А вдруг все то о чем молчу

Само собою скажется

What if everything I keep silent about,

Will come out on its own?

Его я видеть не должна

Боюсь ему понравиться

I shouldn’t see him,

I am afraid he’ll like me.

С любовью справлюсь я одна

А вместе нам не справиться

I can handle the love alone,

But together, we can’t handle it.

С любовью справлюсь я одна

А вместе нам не справиться

I can handle love alone,

But together we can’t handle it.

