‘Your Story’: Construction of the University of Tyumen’s new academic building nears completion

Construction of a new academic building for the University of Tyumen (UTMN) has recently been completed in Tyumen. It has become the largest of those newly built educational structures in the Ural Federal District and is expected to serve as a central hub within the city’s historical scientific and educational cluster.

“The new building solves an important logistical problem: it allows first- and second-year students to gather in one place, enhancing the efficiency of their education,” the university’s press office notes.

The building, with a total area exceeding 33,000 square meters, was specifically designed to meet the needs of higher education, providing a comfortable and effective learning environment for both first- and second year students.

It includes 14 lecture halls, 15 computer labs, 41 classrooms, eight faculty workspaces and seven student coworking areas. Additionally, spaces for exhibitions, presentations and a concert hall have also been incorporated.

On the second floor of the main foyer, digital screens display a virtual ‘Hall of Fame and Honor’ featuring the names of major donors to the university’s Endowment Fund, distinguished alumni, veterans, faculty and students.

To reduce its carbon footprint, environmentally sustainable materials were used and energy-efficient lighting was installed. A landscaped courtyard, meanwhile, adds to the eco-friendly design. In addition, underground parking spaces are equipped with EV charging stations and a spacious bike parking area surrounds the building, complete with waste sorting facilities.

Key departments

The new building houses several major departments, including the School of Meta-disciplinary Competencies, the School of Education and the School of Computer Science.

School of Meta-disciplinary Competencies : Focuses on the development and implementation of advanced educational programs in collaboration with an academic advisory board. It emphasizes individualized learning paths, fostering critical, systematic and patriotic thinking in first- and second-year students.

: Focuses on the development and implementation of advanced educational programs in collaboration with an academic advisory board. It emphasizes individualized learning paths, fostering critical, systematic and patriotic thinking in first- and second-year students. School of Education : Plays a pivotal role in the structure of pedagogical education in the region, the development of science on the principles of inclusion and individualization.

: Plays a pivotal role in the structure of pedagogical education in the region, the development of science on the principles of inclusion and individualization. School of Computer Science: Aims to become an intellectual hub for cultivating teams and individuals capable of developing cutting-edge digital services and platforms.

Innovations in everything

The new building will address, among other issues, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) into the higher education system.

Thus, classrooms are equipped with state-of-the-art tools such as interactive podiums, smart panels, auto-tracking cameras, ceiling-mounted microphone arrays, motorized projection screens and additional TV panels.

In Summer 2024, University of Tyumen hosted the All-Russian ‘Artificial Intelligence in Higher Education’ forum, featuring speakers from among Russia’s leading scientists and university heads. Participants concluded that generative AI, as a breakthrough technology, will fundamentally reshape the landscape of higher education in the coming years.

“We expect that our AI-driven solutions in educational engineering, as well as other ideas related to this technology, will be adopted by other universities, much like our prior advancements in individualized education,” says UTMN Rector Ivan Romanchuk. “These efforts are being developed under the ‘Priority 2030’ program.”

In order to respond to this challenge, the School of Advanced Studies (‘SAS’), an experimental division of the University of Tyumen, has established the Center for the Transformation of Education Based on Artificial Intelligence Technologies. It will be open for collaboration with UTMN departments and other universities across the country. It will also offer customized AI-based solutions to educational problems and professional training for employees capable of implementing and developing these solutions.

Recognizing the importance of urban planning expertise, the university has actively joined the processes of creating a comfortable urban environment, revitalizing the cultural heritage and enhancing public spaces across Tyumen Region. The introduction of a master’s program titled ‘Conceptual Urban Studies’ has generated considerable interest among students.

Additionally, UTMN has launched a new service to help individuals select continuing professional education (‘CPE’) courses. This initiative reflects the growing demand for lifelong learning in an evolving job market, where mastering new skills and competencies is crucial to remaining competitive. According to the project’s creators, adult education programs not only contribute to personal and professional growth, but also provide opportunities to pivot toward new career paths.

The university’s ‘CPE’ catalog offers a wide selection of modern, specialized programs designed to enhance existing professional skills, provide retraining for new industries or deepen knowledge in areas of personal interest. Everyone can choose a suitable program through UTMN’s online platform of educational products.

The upcoming calendar year, meanwhile, will mark the 95th anniversary of the University of Tyumen and will be celebrated under the motto: “UTMN — Your Story.”

