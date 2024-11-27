7 Russian proverbs about wolves

Russia’s wolf population is the highest in the world. It’s no wonder that these gray forest dwellers have appeared in so many Russian expressions and proverbs.

1. “If you are afraid of wolves, do not go into the forest.”

«Волков бояться – в лес не ходить»

This is a very popular saying. It means that if you are afraid of difficulties, then nothing will work out. You need to take risks, do brave deeds. A similar expression would be: “Those who don’t take risks don’t drink champagne.”

2. “Work is not a wolf, it won’t run away into the forest.”

«Работа не волк, в лес не убежит»

There is no escape from difficult work, so you can take your time. The motto of all procrastinators. This phrase became a real meme after the comedy ‘Operation ‘Y’ and other adventures of Shurik’ (1965) by Leonid Gaidai, in which it was said by a bully who was shirking forced community service.

A still from ‘Operation ‘Y’ movie Leonid Gaidai/Mosfilm, 1965 Leonid Gaidai/Mosfilm, 1965

3. “No matter how much you feed the wolf, he still stares into the forest.”

«Как волка ни корми, все в лес глядит»

As you have already realized, many proverbs are associated with the forest. This one means that old habits are difficult to change, it is almost impossible to re-educate a person. A wild wolf will always miss the forest.

4. “The wolves are fed & the sheep are safe.”

«И волки сыты, и овцы целы»

It can be said when something succeeds very well and turns out favorable for both sides. A similar expression would be: “To kill two birds with one stone.”

5. “A wolf cannot hide, even in sheep's clothing.”

«Волк и в овечьей шкуре не укроется»

This proverb means that a person's true nature will always come out, no matter how well they try to hide it. At the same time, there is another metaphor, “a wolf in sheep's clothing”, which often describes a person who looks innocent, but inside is quite dangerous. Still waters run deep.

Viktor Vasnetsov. Ivan Zarevitch on the grey Wolf, 1889 Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

6. “A wolf’s legs feed it.”

«Волка ноги кормят»

Wolves can overcome huge distances and almost never get tired. This expression is a metaphor for the fact that it is very important to act if you want to achieve results. If you want to earn money, you have to work, not dream.

7. “A wolf will not eat another wolf.”

«Волк волка не съест»

There was a similar proverb in ancient Rome: “Comix cornici nunquam confodit oculum,” i.e. “A crow will not eat another crow.” It means that people with similar values, members of the same “species”, will not harm each other.

A still from 'Once Upon a Dog' animated film Eduard Nazarov/Soyuzmultfilm, 1982 Eduard Nazarov/Soyuzmultfilm, 1982

