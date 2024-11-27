Russian Travel Alphabet: Ruskeala

Learn the letter 'Р' and discover the mountain park in Karelia.

Legion Media Legion Media

Р – Рускеала

The abandoned marble quarries of Karelia have now turned into the ‘Ruskeala Park’.

The main attractions there include a large canyon filled with blue water and underground cave passages.

And, to get there, you can take a special retro train, which runs between the city of Sortavala and the mountain park.

