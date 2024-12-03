Vologda in 3 Russian words

Thanks to its unique lace-making traditions, Volgoda is called the Lace Capital of Russia. It is also consistently included in the list of the best cities in the country for recreation. Here are three of its main symbols.

1. ВОЛОГОДСКОЕ МАСЛО (Vologda butter)

Getty Images Getty Images

This excellent butter with a nutty flavor is made by one of Russia’s most famous brands. It began to be produced in Vologda Province in the 1870s and was previously called ‘Parisian’ and ‘Petersburgian’. Since 1939, however, the butter has had its current name.

2. ГОСТИНИЦА «ЗОЛОТОЙ ЯКОРЬ» (‘Golden Anchor’ hotel)

Pavel Sergeev (CC BY-SA 3.0) Pavel Sergeev (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For a long time, the building of this luxurious hotel was the tallest in the city. In terms of comfort, the ‘Golden Anchor’ was in no way inferior to hotels in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Today, stores and the Department of Tourism are housed in it.

3. ВОЛОГОДСКОЕ КРУЖЕВО (Vologda lace)

Legion Media Legion Media

Vologda lace-making has its roots in the 17th century. The lace is woven on wooden sticks called bobbins. It is distinguished by clear and expressive lines of the ornament that do not merge with the secondary background, the richness and diversity of the patterns.

