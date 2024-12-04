Russian Travel Alphabet: Sochi

Sochi is Russia's main Russian resort city on the Black Sea coast. There are beaches, sanatoriums and picturesque Caucasus Mountains.
The city's calling card is the seaport with a spire, built in 1955.
In 2014, Sochi hosted the XXII Winter Olympic Games and you can walk around the Olympic Park with fountains, stadiums and various attractions.
