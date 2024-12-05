What does the expression “The background of the matter” mean?

“Подоплека дела” (“Podoplyoka dela”) or “The background of the matter” is the real reason for something, hidden or not obvious to everyone.

In the old days, the background was the lining of a peasant’s shirt, which covered the chest and back. It was not visible and only the owner knew that there was another layer of fabric underneath. Therefore, they could say: “Only the chest and the background know my grief.” Documents or money could also be sewn into this lining to prevent them from being stolen.

Over time, the word “background” began to be used in a figurative sense. It began to mean something hidden from the eyes of the majority, the underside of this or that event or matter.

