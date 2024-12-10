Vyborg in 3 Russian words

Vyborg is one of the most colorful cities in Russia. Medieval Swedish buildings stand side by side with houses from the times of the Russian Empire, the Finnish Republic and the Soviet Union. Here are three of its main symbols.

1. ВЫБОРГСКИЙ КРЕНДЕЛЬ (Vyborg krendel)

Anna Maslennikova/Getty Images Anna Maslennikova/Getty Images

This popular delicacy has been baked in Vyborg since the 14th century. The local ‘krendel’ (‘pretzel’) has an exquisite taste, due to the presence of various spices baked into it. Of the Russian rulers, Peter I and Alexander III were very fond of this delicacy.

2. ВЫБОРГСКИЙ ЗАМОК (Vyborg Castle)

Legion Media Legion Media

The castle was founded by the Swedes in 1293 and, for a long time, it served as their main outpost in the Eastern Baltic. For the Russians, the castle has always been a thorn in the side. Only in 1710, during the Northern War, was it finally captured by the army of Tsar Peter the Great.

3. ВЫБОРГСКИЕ ДРАККАРЫ (Vyborg Drakkars)

Legion Media Legion Media

These ships were built specifically for the filming of the Soviet-Norwegian movie ‘Trees Grow on the Stones, Too’, dedicated to the Viking Age. When the movie was completed, the ‘drakkars’ were donated to the city for its active assistance in the filming process. Today, they decorate the embankment of Vyborg Bay.

