Russian Travel Alphabet: Tobolsk

Tobolsk, now a small city, was the capital of Siberia several centuries ago. Its 17th-century white-stone kremlin has been immaculately preserved and is the only one in Siberia!
The oldest buildings of the city are the Sophia-Assumption Cathedral of 1686, the ‘Prikaznaya’ Chamber, the Gostiny Dvor and the bell tower.
The most beautiful views of the Irtysh River and the surrounding area open from the kremlin observation deck.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox