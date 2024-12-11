Don't miss out!
Join Russia Beyond on Telegram for more exclusive content
JOIN

Russian Travel Alphabet: Tobolsk

Education
Russia Beyond
Learn the letter 'Т' and discover the only kremlin in Siberia.

Getty Images

Т - Тобольск

Tobolsk, now a small city, was the capital of Siberia several centuries ago. Its 17th-century white-stone kremlin has been immaculately preserved and is the only one in Siberia!

The oldest buildings of the city are the Sophia-Assumption Cathedral of 1686, the ‘Prikaznaya’ Chamber, the Gostiny Dvor and the bell tower.

The most beautiful views of the Irtysh River and the surrounding area open from the kremlin observation deck. 

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications on our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Siberia Russian language Russian Travel Alphabet
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies