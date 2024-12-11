Russian Travel Alphabet: Tobolsk

Learn the letter 'Т' and discover the only kremlin in Siberia.

Getty Images Getty Images

Т - Тобольск

Tobolsk, now a small city, was the capital of Siberia several centuries ago. Its 17th-century white-stone kremlin has been immaculately preserved and is the only one in Siberia!

The oldest buildings of the city are the Sophia-Assumption Cathedral of 1686, the ‘Prikaznaya’ Chamber, the Gostiny Dvor and the bell tower.

The most beautiful views of the Irtysh River and the surrounding area open from the kremlin observation deck.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.