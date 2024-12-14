Russian songs translated: ‘It's snowing’ (Sing with us)

Turn on this popular Soviet song and you’ll immediately feel the cozy winter vibe!

It was Soviet most famous poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko who wrote the lyrics for this song. Performed by singer Maya Kristallinskaya, it was part of the soundtrack for the movie 'Dima Gorin's Career' (1961). But, the composition became far more popular than the movie and still is very famous. And with its sparkling melody, it always manages to create a very New Year mood!

‘А снег идет’ – ‘It's snowing’

А снег идет, а снег идет,

И все вокруг чего-то ждет.

It’s snowing, it’s snowing

And everything around is waiting for something

Под этот снег, под тихий снег,

Хочу сказать при всех.

As it snows, as it quietly snows,

I’d like to speak in front of everyone.

“Мой самый главный человек,

Взгляни со мной на этот снег -

“My most important man,

Look with me at this snow

Он чист, как то, о чем молчу,

О чем сказать хочу”.

It’s as clean as that, what I don’t talk about

As that I want to say.”

Кто мне любовь мою принес?

Наверно, добрый Дед Мороз.

Who brought me my love?

Probably a kind Father Frost.

Когда в окно с тобой смотрю,

Я снег благодарю.

When I look in the window with you,

I thank the snow.

А снег идет, а снег идет,

И все мерцает и плывет.

It’s snowing, it’s snowing,

And all around is shimmering and floating.

За то, что ты в моей судьбе,

Спасибо, снег, тебе.

For the fact that you are in my fate,

Thank you, snow!

