One of Russia’s most talented actors was born in Reutov on December 8, 1992. At the end of 2024, Borisov was nominated for an American Golden Globe Award for his role in the movie ‘Anora’.
The Scientific and Production Association (NPO) of Mechanical Engineering has been operating in Reutov since 1944. Among its developments: cruise and intercontinental ballistic missiles, missile systems, as well as various space systems and devices.
There is a legend that Reutov got its name from the ‘reut’ bell, which, with its ringing, warned of the enemy approaching Moscow. The bell was placed on the city coat of arms and, in 2005, a monument to it was erected there.
