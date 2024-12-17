Reutov in 3 Russian words

This satellite city of Moscow was once a major center of the textile industry. Nowadays, it is a science city with high scientific and technical potential. Here are three of its main symbols.

1. ЮРИЙ БОРИСОВ (Yuri Borisov)

Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

One of Russia’s most talented actors was born in Reutov on December 8, 1992. At the end of 2024, Borisov was nominated for an American Golden Globe Award for his role in the movie ‘Anora’.

2. НПО МАШИНОСТРОЕНИЯ (NPO Mashinostroyeniya)

Sergei Mamontov/Sputnik Sergei Mamontov/Sputnik

The Scientific and Production Association (NPO) of Mechanical Engineering has been operating in Reutov since 1944. Among its developments: cruise and intercontinental ballistic missiles, missile systems, as well as various space systems and devices.

3. КОЛОКОЛ (BELL)

Legion Media Legion Media

There is a legend that Reutov got its name from the ‘reut’ bell, which, with its ringing, warned of the enemy approaching Moscow. The bell was placed on the city coat of arms and, in 2005, a monument to it was erected there.

