Russian Travel Alphabet: The Urals

У – Урал

The Ural Mountains are some of the oldest on the planet. They are about 350 million years old!

They contain so much copper ore, minerals and precious stones that these mountains are often dubbed the country’s “treasure trove”.

The Ural Mountains cross Russia from north to south, passing through 9 regions. They are also considered the conventional border between Europe and Asia.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.