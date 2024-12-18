Don't miss out!
Russian Travel Alphabet: The Urals

Education
Russia Beyond

Elena Liseykina/Getty Images
Learn the letter 'У' and discover the famous Russian mountains.

У – Урал

The Ural Mountains are some of the oldest on the planet. They are about 350 million years old!

They contain so much copper ore, minerals and precious stones that these mountains are often dubbed the country’s “treasure trove”.

The Ural Mountains cross Russia from north to south, passing through 9 regions. They are also considered the conventional border between Europe and Asia.

