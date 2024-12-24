Kaliningrad in 3 Russian words

The famous German philosopher was born, lived, studied, taught and died in Königsberg. Unfortunately, Kant’s house has not survived to this day, but anyone can visit his grave next to the Königsberg Cathedral.
Built in the 14th century, the cathedral was first the city’s main Catholic church and, from the 16th to the early 18th century, it became the main Lutheran church in the Duchy of Prussia. The cathedral is one of the few Gothic buildings in the country and, in 2007, it even competed for the title of one of the ‘Seven Wonders of Russia’.
Marzipan has been made in Königsberg since the beginning of the 16th century. A characteristic feature of the local delicacy is the burnt surface of a golden or light brown color. Today, marzipan can be bought on every corner in Kaliningrad and there is also an entire museum dedicated to it!
