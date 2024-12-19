About a task that has not even been started yet, one could say: “Конь не валялся” (“Kon ne valyalsa”) or “The horse hasn’t wallowed yet”. There are several versions regarding the origin of this phrase and not all of them are connected with horses.

There is an assumption that the “horse trail” in the expression appeared, due to the tradition of peasants letting their horses wallow on the ground before starting field work. In this way, a mud crust would form on their backs, which protected them from insects.

But, there is a more prosaic explanation and horses have nothing to do with it. It’s all about felt boots, which were felted starting from the toe or, as it was also called, from the ‘kone’ (‘кон’). The same name was given to the felt base for these shoes. Therefore, if a person had not yet started working on a new pair, it meant that the ‘kone’ (or ‘horse’ in Russian) had not yet been felted. Over time, a soft sign (‘конь’) was added to the word.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.