Russian songs translated: ‘Three white horses’ (Sing with us)

This winter song with jingle bells is the title track to the soundtrack for the Soviet musical New Year TV movie ‘Enchanters’ (1982). With this song, you’ll be able to learn all the basic winter Russian vocabulary and jargon, plus you’ll have much fun singing along!
Остыли реки, и земля остыла
И чуть нахохлились дома
The rivers cooled down and the earth cooled down
And the houses became a little puffed up.
Это в городе тепло и сыро
Это в городе тепло и сыро
А над городом зима, зима, зима
In town, it’s warm and wet,
In town, it’s warm and wet,
But, in the country, it’s winter, winter, winter.
[Припев – Chorus]
И уносят меня, и уносят меня
Взвенящуюснежнуюдаль
And they carry me away, they carry me away.
Into the tinkling snowy faraway
Трибелыхконя, эх, трибелыхконя —
Декабрь, иянварь, ифевраль
Three white horses, oh three white horses –
December, January and February.
Зимараскрыласнежныеобъятья
И до весны всё дремлет тут
Winter has opened its snowy hugs
And all is dormant until spring
Только ёлки в треугольных платьях
Только ёлки в треугольных платьях
Мне навстречу всё бегут, бегут, бегут
Only fir trees in triangular dresses
Only fir trees in triangular dresses
Are running, running, running towards me.
[Припев – Chorus]
И уносят меня, и уносят меня
В звенящую снежную даль
And they carry me away, they carry me away.
Into the tinkling snowy faraway
Три белых коня, эх, три белых коня —
Декабрь, и январь, и февраль
Three white horses, oh three white horses –
December, January and February.
Остыли реки, и земля остыла
Но я замёрзнуть не боюсь
The rivers cooled down and the earth cooled down,
But I’m not afraid to get cold.
Это в городе я всё грустила
Это в городе я всё грустила
А за городом смеюсь, смеюсь, смеюсь
In town, I used to be sad,
In town, I used to be sad
And, in the country, I laugh, laugh, laugh!
[Припев – Chorus]
И уносят меня, и уносят меня
В звенящую снежную даль
And they carry me away, they carry me away,
Into the tinkling snowy faraway
Три белых коня, эх, три белых коня —
Декабрь, и январь, и февраль
Three white horses, oh three white horses –
December, January and February.
