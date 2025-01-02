Before 1918, distances in Russia were measured not in kilometers, but in versts. Incidentally, they differ slightly from each other: one verst is 500 sazhens or 1066.8 meters. Verst posts were installed along roads, so that travelers would know how much further they had to go to their destination. For brevity, they were called ‘versts’.

The road from Moscow, from the Kaluga outpost, to the residence of Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich in Kolomenskoye was marked with these very posts. The solid stone pillars were faced with marble and decorated with eagles. They were also distinguished from ordinary versts by their “height” – they were significantly higher than ordinary signs. This is where the expression “верста Коломенская” (“Versta Kolomenskaya”) or “Kolomenskaya verst” came from. Over time, this is how they began to talk about very tall, thin people.

Public domain Public domain

In the novel ‘Peter the Great’ by Alexei Tolstoy even the emperor, who was distinguished by his great height, got it: "He was already going on 15. He was as tall as a Kolomna verst."

By the way, it was under Peter the Great that they began to install verst poles indicating the distance when laying roads. And, under Alexander I, they began to paint them in a slanting stripe, so that they could be seen even in bad weather.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.