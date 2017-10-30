What if Stalin’s victims lived among us today?

On the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions, an artist matches portraits of victims of Stalin's purges with modern photos; these breathtaking collages go viral, though not everyone agrees with the approach

"Why were all those beautiful young men and women killed?" thought illustrator Hassan Bakhaev on seeing some online portraits of people murdered under Stalin in the late 1930s. He was so impressed by those young faces that could have lived long lives that he decided to match their photos with modernity.

Bakhaev wanted to make people feel how close those victims are to us. Though he made his collages only for his Facebook page without expecting them to gain that much publicity, the post went viral and collected more than 15,000 likes.

Most of the comments below his post said ‘thank you’ for this important project in memory of those terrible times and innocent victims, but, sure, a few people were critical of the project, finding the idea offensive to the memory of those who perished.

Tamara Litsinskaya (1910-1937)

Raisa Bochlen (1917-1937)

Yevgeniya Yaroslavakaya-Markon (1902-1931)

Nikolai Falman (1912-1938)

Friedrich Borosh (1913-1937)

Kozma Grigoryev (1916-1937)

Oleg Korzun (1913-1938)

Pavel Vasilyev (1910-1937)

Israel Nissenbaum (1900-1937)

Pyotr Ollekkainen (1907-1938)

