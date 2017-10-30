What if Stalin’s victims lived among us today?

"Why were all those beautiful young men and women killed?" thought illustrator Hassan Bakhaev on seeing some online portraits of people murdered under Stalin in the late 1930s. He was so impressed by those young faces that could have lived long lives that he decided to match their photos with modernity.
Bakhaev wanted to make people feel how close those victims are to us. Though he made his collages only for his Facebook page without expecting them to gain that much publicity, the post went viral and collected more than 15,000 likes.
Most of the comments below his post said ‘thank you’ for this important project in memory of those terrible times and innocent victims, but, sure, a few people were critical of the project, finding the idea offensive to the memory of those who perished.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.