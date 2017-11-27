Peter the Great as Russia's leading reformer and Westernizer, created the Russian navy, borrowing shipbuilding techniques from Holland.

Peter also ordered the creation of the navy corps of marines on Nov. 27, 1705. The soldiers served on board ships as landing parties, as guards for Admiralty buildings and the onshore institutions of the Russian navy.

Marine Corps' first battle was during the Great Northern War (1700-21) when they took part in the Battle of Gangut in 1714. Later they took park in Russo-Turkish War, the 1812 war against Napoleon and the Second World War – and throughout history the fighting men have shown true courage and bravery.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.