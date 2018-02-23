QUIZ: What was the cost of living in Russia before the Revolution?

Was life during the Russian Empire in 1913 cheaper than it is today? Test your knowledge here - and keep in mind that one imperial Russian ruble is worth about 1,818 rubles or $31.5 today. Good luck!

* The exchange rate of the imperial ruble was linked to the gold standard. In 1917 each ruble contained a 17.424 percent share of pure gold, which is 0.774235 grams, and depended on the price of gold. With the current cost of gold established by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, one imperial ruble was equal to approximately 1,818 modern rubles.

Take more RBTH quizzes here>>>

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.