U.S. and British leaders through the lenses of Soviet photographers (PHOTOS)

General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev and U.S. President Richard NixonVladimir Musaelyan and Valentin Sobolev/TASS
Joseph Stalin, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Winston Churchill at the Tehran Conference, Nov. 28, 1943Samary Gurary/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Arrival of U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt for the Yalta Conference, Feb. 3, 1945Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
Heads of delegations arriving for the Yalta Conference - U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Feb. 3, 1945Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
A Soviet officer and U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Feb. 3, 1945Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill flies in for the Yalta Conference, February 1945Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and U.S. Secretary of State Edward Stettinius at the Yalta Conference, February 1945Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
The ‘Big Three’: Winston Churchill, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin, February 1945Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
Potsdam Conference, left to right: Winston Churchill, Harry S. Truman and Joseph Stalin, July 17, 1945Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/TASS/russiainphoto.ru
Potsdam Conference. Joseph Stalin, Harry S. Truman and Winston Churchill, July 1945Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/TASS/russiainphoto.ru
First Secretary of the CPSU [Communist Party of the Soviet Union] Central Committee Nikita Khrushchev and U.S. Vice President Richard Nixon at the American National Exhibition in Moscow, July 24, 1959Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
John F. Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev at the Vienna Summit, Austria, June 4-5, 1961Mikhail Savin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
The first official visit by an incumbent U.S. president to the USSR. Richard Nixon and Alexei Kosygin, May 22, 1972Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
Meeting between Richard Nixon and Leonid Brezhnev in the U.S. at the Washington Summit, 1973Vladimir Musaelyan/MAMM/MDF/TASS/russiainphoto.ru
U.S. President Richard Nixon in Moscow, June 28, 1974Yuri Abramochkin/Archive of Yuri Abramochkin
Leonid Brezhnev and U.S. President Richard Nixon in Crimea, June 29, 1974Sergey Smirnov/OAO Gazeta Izvestia/russiainphoto.ru
No time to lose. U.S. President Ronald Reagan and General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Mikhail Gorbachev at the Reykjavík Summit, October 1986Alexander Chumichev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Meeting between Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan at the White House, U.S., December 1987Dmitri Baltermants/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
U.S. President George H.W. Bush and USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev at the Madrid Middle East Peace Conference, October 1990Sergey Smirnov/OAO Gazeta Izvestia/russiainphoto.ru
