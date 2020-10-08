U.S. and British leaders through the lenses of Soviet photographers (PHOTOS)

Soviet general secretaries met U.S. presidents very rarely and British prime ministers more rarely still. But interesting images taken by Soviet photographers have survived from those infrequent meetings. We’ve uncovered the best for you!
Joseph Stalin, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Winston Churchill at the Tehran Conference, Nov. 28, 1943

Samary Gurary/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Arrival of U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt for the Yalta Conference, Feb. 3, 1945

Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
Heads of delegations arriving for the Yalta Conference - U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Feb. 3, 1945

Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
A Soviet officer and U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Feb. 3, 1945

Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill flies in for the Yalta Conference, February 1945

Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and U.S. Secretary of State Edward Stettinius at the Yalta Conference, February 1945

Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
The ‘Big Three’: Winston Churchill, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin, February 1945

Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
Potsdam Conference, left to right: Winston Churchill, Harry S. Truman and Joseph Stalin, July 17, 1945

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/TASS/russiainphoto.ru
Potsdam Conference. Joseph Stalin, Harry S. Truman and Winston Churchill, July 1945

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/TASS/russiainphoto.ru
First Secretary of the CPSU [Communist Party of the Soviet Union] Central Committee Nikita Khrushchev and U.S. Vice President Richard Nixon at the American National Exhibition in Moscow, July 24, 1959

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
John F. Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev at the Vienna Summit, Austria, June 4-5, 1961

Mikhail Savin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
The first official visit by an incumbent U.S. president to the USSR. Richard Nixon and Alexei Kosygin, May 22, 1972

Boris Kosarev/family archive of Maria Kosareva
Meeting between Richard Nixon and Leonid Brezhnev in the U.S. at the Washington Summit, 1973

Vladimir Musaelyan/MAMM/MDF/TASS/russiainphoto.ru
U.S. President Richard Nixon in Moscow, June 28, 1974

Yuri Abramochkin/Archive of Yuri Abramochkin
Leonid Brezhnev and U.S. President Richard Nixon in Crimea, June 29, 1974

Sergey Smirnov/OAO Gazeta Izvestia/russiainphoto.ru
No time to lose. U.S. President Ronald Reagan and General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Mikhail Gorbachev at the Reykjavík Summit, October 1986

Alexander Chumichev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Meeting between Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan at the White House, U.S., December 1987

Dmitri Baltermants/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
U.S. President George H.W. Bush and USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev at the Madrid Middle East Peace Conference, October 1990

Sergey Smirnov/OAO Gazeta Izvestia/russiainphoto.ru

