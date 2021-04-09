3 myths about Yuri Gagarin you probably believed (VIDEO)

Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, is Russia's greatest celebrity. But as it often happens with people like him, his real personality will stay a mystery forever. In fact, many of Gagarin's Soviet-era biographies have been redacted or changed to preserve the image of an ideal Soviet man. In this video Anna explains three lesser known facts about Yuri Gagarin's life and the iconic spaceflight.
